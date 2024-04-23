Before Kalki 2898 AD, Top 10 Indian movies featuring over-the-top VFX
Nishant
| Apr 23, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi dystopian movie set in 2898 AD featuring over-the-top sci-fi elements.
Baahubali: The Beginning & Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, an epic saga with groundbreaking VFX, highlighting grand battles and landscapes.
2.0 is a sci-fi action featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar with advanced robotic VFX.
Superhero film Krrish 3 is known for its impressive VFX-driven action sequences.
Eega, a Telugu fantasy showcasing innovative VFX around a revenge-seeking housefly.
Padmaavat is a historical drama praised for its visually stunning battles.
Enthiran, the first part of the sci-fi film series with advanced VFX featuring Rajinikanth as a robot.
Magadheera, a Telugu historical film with notable VFX in battle scenes.
Superhero film, Ra.One featured extensive VFX creating a world of superheroes.
Shivaay, an action-adventure with breathtaking VFX capturing mountain landscapes.
