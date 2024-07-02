Before Kanguva, the best South Indian movies with fantasy elements

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil language action fantasy movie that will star Suriya and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Baahubali is an epic two-part fantasy tale set in the kingdom of Mahesmati going through generations.

Hanuman is a fantasy movie set in the town of Ajandari where a thief gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and uses them to become a hero.

Eega is a movie about a dead man who reincarnates as a fly and aims to take revenge over the people responsible for his murder.

Magadheera is a historical fantasy about a warrior who gets reincarnated to protect his loved ones.

Arundhati is an action thriller about Arundhati battling against a black magician who wants to kill her.

Tantiram is a supernatural fantasy following Balachandran who loses control over himself after a Jinn takes over his body.

I is a dark fantasy thriller about a model who turned into a hunchback to take revenge on the people who wronged him.

Aayirathil Oruvan follows a team on an adventure find the lost Chola Empire in this thriller movie.

Kalki 2898 AD is a recent fantasy mythological movie that follows Lord Vishnu who descends upon Earth to save them from evil forces.

