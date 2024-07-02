Before Kanguva, the best South Indian movies with fantasy elements
Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil language action fantasy movie that will star Suriya and Bobby Deol in key roles.
Baahubali is an epic two-part fantasy tale set in the kingdom of Mahesmati going through generations.
Hanuman is a fantasy movie set in the town of Ajandari where a thief gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and uses them to become a hero.
Eega is a movie about a dead man who reincarnates as a fly and aims to take revenge over the people responsible for his murder.
Magadheera is a historical fantasy about a warrior who gets reincarnated to protect his loved ones.
Arundhati is an action thriller about Arundhati battling against a black magician who wants to kill her.
Tantiram is a supernatural fantasy following Balachandran who loses control over himself after a Jinn takes over his body.
I is a dark fantasy thriller about a model who turned into a hunchback to take revenge on the people who wronged him.
Aayirathil Oruvan follows a team on an adventure find the lost Chola Empire in this thriller movie.
Kalki 2898 AD is a recent fantasy mythological movie that follows Lord Vishnu who descends upon Earth to save them from evil forces.
