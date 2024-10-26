Before Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Top 8 Bollywood celebs who played ghosts on screen
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 26, 2024
Madhuri Dixit has joined the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The trailer reveals that she is going to be a ghost in this film.
Before Madhuri Dixit, Tabu played a ghost in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The story was about rivalry between twin sisters.
In Stree 2, fans get to know that Shraddha Kapoor's character is actually that of a ghost who is seeking revenge for her mother's demise.
Katrina Kaif was seen as a ghost in Phone Bhoot. The story was about two ghost busters.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was a ghost in Talaash that helps a cop solve a twisted murder case.
Deepika Padukone was seen as a ghost in Om Shanti Om. It was her debut film.
Shah Rukh Khan has also played a ghost on screen. He was seen as a bhoot in Paheli, a very charming one, indeed!
Amitabh Bachchan played a ghost in Bhootnath. He was the sweet ghost whose wishes remained unfulfilled.
In Bhoot Unkle, Jackie Shroff was the ghost. He is a dead pirate's ghost.
In Chamatkar, Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of a ghost named Marco who is betrayed by his protégé.
