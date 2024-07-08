Before Maharaja, top-rated Tamil action movies streaming online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Maharaja follows a barber seeking vengeance after his home is burglarized with Lakshmi gets stolen as well, with 8.6 IMDb rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarpatta Parambarai follows Kabilan, a young laborer, torn between his a fight in a crucial boxing match and his mother’s disapproval, with 8.5 IMDb rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathi follows the bond between an orphan and a crime boss which gets tested by an incorruptible district collector, with 8.5 IMDb rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aaranya Kaandam revolves around the rivalry between two gangsters in a dog-eat-dog situation, with a rating of 8.5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuruthipunal follows honest police officers going undercover to dismantle a terror network, filled with suspense and drama, with 8.5 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi follows, Dilli, an ex-convict who aims to reunite with his daughter after prison, with a rating of 8.4 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai, a young carrom player from North Chennai gets unwillingly involved in a violent feud between two rival gangsters, with 8.4 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran revolves around a pacifist farmer who strives to protect his son who killed a wealthy landlord, with 8.4 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mudhalvan revolves around a man’s successful one-day stint as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and its consequences, with a rating of 8.4.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Virumandi is the story of a temperamental farmer caught in a brutal clan feud in a southern Tamil Nadu village, also has a rating of 8.4.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood movies where kids played the main role
Find Out More