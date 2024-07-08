Before Maharaja, top-rated Tamil action movies streaming online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Maharaja follows a barber seeking vengeance after his home is burglarized with Lakshmi gets stolen as well, with 8.6 IMDb rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarpatta Parambarai follows Kabilan, a young laborer, torn between his a fight in a crucial boxing match and his mother’s disapproval, with 8.5 IMDb rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathi follows the bond between an orphan and a crime boss which gets tested by an incorruptible district collector, with 8.5 IMDb rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaranya Kaandam revolves around the rivalry between two gangsters in a dog-eat-dog situation, with a rating of 8.5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuruthipunal follows honest police officers going undercover to dismantle a terror network, filled with suspense and drama, with 8.5 rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi follows, Dilli, an ex-convict who aims to reunite with his daughter after prison, with a rating of 8.4 rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai, a young carrom player from North Chennai gets unwillingly involved in a violent feud between two rival gangsters, with 8.4 rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran revolves around a pacifist farmer who strives to protect his son who killed a wealthy landlord, with 8.4 rating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mudhalvan revolves around a man’s successful one-day stint as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and its consequences, with a rating of 8.4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virumandi is the story of a temperamental farmer caught in a brutal clan feud in a southern Tamil Nadu village, also has a rating of 8.4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Bollywood movies where kids played the main role

 

 Find Out More