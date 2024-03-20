Before Murder Mubarak, watch Top 7 performances by Vijay Varma that will blow your mind

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

Vijay Varma is gaining popularity along with good praises by his fans and critics for his portrayal of diverse roles in films.

"Pink" - Vijay Varma plays the protagonist's companion Ankit Malhotra in a gripping performance that highlights his depth and range in a crucial part.

"Gully Boy" - Vijay Varma excels in the role of Moeen, a savvy hustler and devoted friend on the streets, lending the character a charismatic and genuine quality.

"Darlings" - With an outstanding ensemble, Vijay Varma mesmerizes as a multifaceted character who exhibits subtle emotions and depth.

"Dahaad" - Vijay Varma portrays a resolute person battling misfortune in a compelling performance that highlights his range as an actor and leaves a lasting impression.

"Kalkoot": Vijay Varma gives a riveting performance that strengthens the film's plot by bringing to life the core of his character with passion and conviction.

"Jaane Jaan" - Vijay Varma dazzles with his performance, showcasing his ability to authentically and deftly represent a variety of personalities, thereby giving the plot more nuance.

"Lust Stories 2" - Vijay Varma gives a subtle and engrossing performance that highlights his deft handling of intricate relationships and emotions.

