Before Murder Mubarak, watch Top 7 performances by Vijay Varma that will blow your mind
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 20, 2024
Vijay Varma is gaining popularity along with good praises by his fans and critics for his portrayal of diverse roles in films.
"Pink" - Vijay Varma plays the protagonist's companion Ankit Malhotra in a gripping performance that highlights his depth and range in a crucial part.
"Gully Boy" - Vijay Varma excels in the role of Moeen, a savvy hustler and devoted friend on the streets, lending the character a charismatic and genuine quality.
"Darlings" - With an outstanding ensemble, Vijay Varma mesmerizes as a multifaceted character who exhibits subtle emotions and depth.
"Dahaad" - Vijay Varma portrays a resolute person battling misfortune in a compelling performance that highlights his range as an actor and leaves a lasting impression.
"Kalkoot": Vijay Varma gives a riveting performance that strengthens the film's plot by bringing to life the core of his character with passion and conviction.
"Jaane Jaan" - Vijay Varma dazzles with his performance, showcasing his ability to authentically and deftly represent a variety of personalities, thereby giving the plot more nuance.
"Lust Stories 2" - Vijay Varma gives a subtle and engrossing performance that highlights his deft handling of intricate relationships and emotions.
