Before Prabhas' Rajasaab these A-listers have starred in horror movies and created box office storm
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
After winning hearts with Salaar, Prabhas is all set to entertain everyone with a horror movie. He has other projects in the pipeline too.
However, before Prabhas' Raja Saab, there were others who won hearts and box office both.
Anushka Sharma's Arundhati is one of the most thrilling horror movies ever.
Anushka also starred in Bhaagamathie. The ending was quite shocking for fans.
Kartik Aaryan starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2022. It was one of the highest-grossing movies that year.
Tabu played a dual role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree was a big hit. Of course also because of Abhishek Banerjee.
Shraddha Arya played the leading lady, the Dayan (witch) in Stree.
Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 2 is one of the most loved movies ever.
R Madhavan's 13B is one of the most underrated horror films.
Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is a horror comedy. It was a surprise hit.
Akshay Kumar starrer had an OTT release, but the fans loved it and found it entertaining even though it was a remake.
