Before Pushpa 2, Top 10 Telugu blockbusters with massive box office collection
Nishant
| Apr 13, 2024
Pushpa 2 is an upcoming Telugu release starring Allu Arjun which is one of the most anticipated movies that will release this year.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the epic sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning continues the story of Baahubali earning a worldwide gross of 1742.3cr.
RRR, set in pre-independent India follows a fearless warrior and a steely cop serving the British forces, grossing 1250.9cr worldwide.
Salaar is a gripping saga of power, bloodshed, and betrayal directed by Prashanth Neel, earning a worldwide collection of 608.3cr.
Baahubali: The Beginning, first installment of the epic saga directed by S.S. Rajamouli, grossed 572.1cr globally.
Saaho is a high-octane action thriller set in a fictional megalopolis, the film garnered 413.9cr worldwide.
Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is a riveting drama following a laborer's rise through the ranks of a red sandal smuggling syndicate, the movie collected 360.8cr.
Adipurush is a modern adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana grossing 353.3cr worldwide.
Hanu Man is set in an imaginary place called Anjanadri where the protagonist gains the powers of Hanuman earning a global gross of 295.8cr.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a family drama revolving around a young man who discovers he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son earning 252.1cr worldwide.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical epic inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy garnered 231.5cr globally with a share of 133.8cr.
