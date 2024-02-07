Before Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam, Top 10 whistle worthy cameos in South Indian movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth is all set to make a cameo in the sports thriller movie Lal Salaam. The extended cameo is expected to be of about 40 minutes.

Mohanlal in Drishyam 2 reprised his iconic role, delivering a captivating performance.

Mammootty played the role of a priest in the movie, Kumbalangi Nights adding nuance and emotional depth to the coming-of-age drama.

Dulquer Salmaan played the role of a charming stranger in Bangalore Days, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Suriya played the role of a police officer on the chase, injecting an adrenaline rush in Kaithi.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as a lawyer, enhancing Janatha Garage with star power and emotional weight.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Oh! Baby played a younger version of the protagonist, showcasing her versatility and comedic timing.

Nayanthara in Puthan Panam had a brief but significant appearance as a lawyer, propelling the plot forward.

Prabhas in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had a hilarious cameo as a delivery boy, surprising audiences and adding a light-hearted touch.

Upendra in Mungaru Male played the role of a music teacher, injecting humor and energy into the romantic comedy.

