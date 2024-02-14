Before Salman Khan, Murugadoas movie, Top 8 films set in exotic locations

Feb 14, 2024

Salman Khan is stacking up movies to make a comeback again in the next years, with Vishnu Vardhan’s The Bull first being announced.

According to reports the movie will majorly be shot in Portugal and some other European countries, hence the huge budget.

Now there are rumorus about a 400 crore action movie starring Bhai, directed by AR Murugadoss with Sajid Nadiawala as producer,

Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara is another one of those movies which is set in Sapin and some other European countries as well.

Namaste London as the name suggests takes us to London and shows the scenic beauty of the place.

Similarly, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is also a movie that is set in London.

Chicago served as the perfect backdrop for Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3.

Dostana also has some of its sequences shot in Miami beaches in the United States.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year had a good portion of it shot in UAE where even the people of the country were used as cast.

Pathan marked SRK’s comeback last year, the movie was shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, etc.

Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang captured the eye-catching beauty of Santorini, Aby Dhabi, Prague, and more.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay and Tiger is shot at Jordan's Wadi Rum and will release on Eid 2024.

