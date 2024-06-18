Before Sarfira, Top 10 highest-grossing Akshay Kumar movies at Box Office

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Good Newwz was the highest-grossing Akshay Kumar movie with a worldwide collection of ₹318.57 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha amassed an impressive ₹308.02 crores globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryavanshi garnered a total of ₹294.91 crores worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Mangal achieved a worldwide box office collection of ₹290.59 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Housefull 4 collected ₹280.27 crores across the globe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0 accumulated ₹271.99 crores worldwide, showcasing Akshay in a pivotal role alongside Rajinikanth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airlift earned a total of ₹221.67 crores worldwide, telling a gripping tale based on real events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 secured a worldwide box office collection of ₹220.49 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rustom brought in ₹218.12 crores globally, featuring Akshay in a gripping courtroom drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kesari collected ₹207.09 crores worldwide, depicting a historical battle with Akshay in the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Why do Koreans follow a special skincare routine?

 

 Find Out More