Before Sarfira, Top 10 highest-grossing Akshay Kumar movies at Box Office
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Good Newwz was the highest-grossing Akshay Kumar movie with a worldwide collection of ₹318.57 crores.
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha amassed an impressive ₹308.02 crores globally.
Sooryavanshi garnered a total of ₹294.91 crores worldwide.
Mission Mangal achieved a worldwide box office collection of ₹290.59 crores.
Housefull 4 collected ₹280.27 crores across the globe.
2.0 accumulated ₹271.99 crores worldwide, showcasing Akshay in a pivotal role alongside Rajinikanth.
Airlift earned a total of ₹221.67 crores worldwide, telling a gripping tale based on real events.
OMG 2 secured a worldwide box office collection of ₹220.49 crores.
Rustom brought in ₹218.12 crores globally, featuring Akshay in a gripping courtroom drama.
Kesari collected ₹207.09 crores worldwide, depicting a historical battle with Akshay in the lead role.
