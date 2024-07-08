Before Sarfira, Top Tamil movies that got a Hindi remake
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Sarfira is all set to release this week starring Akshay Kumar, it is a remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru.
Vettai was remade in multiple languages including Hindi in form of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff.
Thuppaki got a Hindi remake as Holiday with Akshay Kumar.
Ghajini’s both Tamil and Hindi versions were huge hits, with the Hindi version featuring Aamir Khan.
Kaakha Kaakha’s hindi remake Force stars John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza.
Kalyana Samayal Saadham was remade in Hindi with the title Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
O Kadhal Kanmani was remade in Hindi with the title Ok Jaanu.
Singam inspired the famous Hindi franchise Singham with Ajay Devgn.
Kanchana’s Hindi remake was titled Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.
Mudhalvan had a remake in Hindi as well with the title Nayak: The Real Hero with Anil Kapoor.
