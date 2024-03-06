Before Shaitaan, watch Top 5 negative roles of R Madhavan

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

The character played by R. Madhavan in the upcoming movie "Shaitaan": presents a crafty, manipulative adversary with a multifaceted goal, giving the plot additional layers of tension and mystery.

Displays moral ambiguity and dark undertones while navigating through cunning plans, testing the main character and advancing the battle.

First assumes a different identity to trick the female lead, displaying a behavior that is morally dubious in the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Later on experiences a positive metamorphosis and is able to redeem himself by realizing the importance of love and honesty.

R. Madhavan from "Savyasachi": Shows hints of negativity as he plays a character who manipulates events to suit his own agenda.

Adds complexity to the plot by displaying a darker side of his character through ethically dubious choices and deeds.

R. Madhavan from "Nishabdham": Brings tension and excitement to the story by portraying a villainous figure with enigmatic motivations.

"Ayutha Ezhuthu"': R. Madhavan portrays the part of a morally dubious politician who uses trickery and deceit to advance his political goals.

