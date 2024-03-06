Before Shaitaan, watch Top 5 negative roles of R Madhavan
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
The character played by R. Madhavan in the upcoming movie "Shaitaan": presents a crafty, manipulative adversary with a multifaceted goal, giving the plot additional layers of tension and mystery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Displays moral ambiguity and dark undertones while navigating through cunning plans, testing the main character and advancing the battle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
First assumes a different identity to trick the female lead, displaying a behavior that is morally dubious in the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later on experiences a positive metamorphosis and is able to redeem himself by realizing the importance of love and honesty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R. Madhavan from "Savyasachi": Shows hints of negativity as he plays a character who manipulates events to suit his own agenda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adds complexity to the plot by displaying a darker side of his character through ethically dubious choices and deeds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R. Madhavan from "Nishabdham": Brings tension and excitement to the story by portraying a villainous figure with enigmatic motivations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Ayutha Ezhuthu"': R. Madhavan portrays the part of a morally dubious politician who uses trickery and deceit to advance his political goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films that embraces singlehood on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More