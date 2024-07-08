Before Showtime Part 2, Hindi movies and web series that show the reality of Bollywood
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Showtime focuses on the power struggles within Bollywood, highlighting the behind-the-scenes dynamics and the complex relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Showtime Part 2 will have its new episodes released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 12.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fashion, centered on the fashion industry, this film parallels the Bollywood experience, showcasing the rise and fall of a supermodel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Dirty Picture. based on the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha, portraying her rise to fame, the exploitation she faced, and her tragic downfall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heroine delves into the turbulent life of a successful Bollywood actress, exposing the loneliness, pressures, and manipulative politics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Luck by Chance provides an insider's look at the struggles and compromises faced by aspiring actors in Bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shamitabh explores the complex relationship between two individuals in Bollywood, a mute actor, and a struggling voice artist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood Wives is a reality series following the lives of four wives of Bollywood celebrities, revealing their glitz and challenges.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Call My Agent: Bollywood offers a humorous yet revealing look at the lives of talent agents in Bollywood as they deal with eccentric celebrities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT filled with chaos to make you laugh
Find Out More