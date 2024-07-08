Before Showtime Part 2, Hindi movies and web series that show the reality of Bollywood

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Showtime focuses on the power struggles within Bollywood, highlighting the behind-the-scenes dynamics and the complex relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Showtime Part 2 will have its new episodes released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion, centered on the fashion industry, this film parallels the Bollywood experience, showcasing the rise and fall of a supermodel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Dirty Picture. based on the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha, portraying her rise to fame, the exploitation she faced, and her tragic downfall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heroine delves into the turbulent life of a successful Bollywood actress, exposing the loneliness, pressures, and manipulative politics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luck by Chance provides an insider's look at the struggles and compromises faced by aspiring actors in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamitabh explores the complex relationship between two individuals in Bollywood, a mute actor, and a struggling voice artist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood Wives is a reality series following the lives of four wives of Bollywood celebrities, revealing their glitz and challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Call My Agent: Bollywood offers a humorous yet revealing look at the lives of talent agents in Bollywood as they deal with eccentric celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT filled with chaos to make you laugh

 

 Find Out More