Before Sikandar, most profitable Salman Khan movies ever
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
The new poster of the movie Sikandar was recently revealed confirming Salman Khan as the lead in the movie directed by A.R. Murugadoss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan stands out as one of Salman Khan's highest-grossing films with a staggering worldwide collection of ₹733.71 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan captivated audiences globally, earning an impressive ₹614.49 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The high-octane action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai amassed a notable ₹564.2 crores in worldwide collections.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The latest addition to the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, garnered ₹466.63 crores worldwide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kick proved to be a major box office success with a global collection of ₹388.7 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The grand family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collected ₹388.48 crores across the globe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Tha Tiger, the action-packed film, achieved a worldwide collection of ₹334.39 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat, a historical drama, earned a respectable ₹325.58 crores globally.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Despite mixed reviews, Race 3 managed to collect ₹294.98 crores worldwide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dabangg 2, continuing the saga of the iconic character Chulbul Pandey, grossed ₹253.54 crores across the globe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood actors who endured their breakups publicly
Find Out More