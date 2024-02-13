Before Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira, Top 10 Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies

Akshay Kumar recently announced his new movie which will be titled Sarfira and is a remake of the movie Soorarai Pottru.

Vikram Vedha was the remake of the Tamil film, Vikram Vedha.

Janvhi Kapoor’s Mili was a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Good Luck Jerry was the remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila,

Baaghi 2 was the remake of Telugu film titled Kshanam.

The Singham series is also adapted from Tamil movie series titled Singam.

Kabir Singh was remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Ranveer Singh made his debut as a police officer in Simmba which was adapted from Temper.

The Drishyam series is also a Remake of the Malayalam film with the same name.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa series is also a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

