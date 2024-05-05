Before Srikanth, 9 top-rated movies to inspire and motivate you
| May 05, 2024
Srikanth follows the story of Srikanth, a blind man who overcomes his disability, the founder of Bollant industry.
Mission Mangal has a star-studded cast led by Akshay Kumar portrays the success of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission.
Hrithik Roshan portrays mathematician Anand Kumar's journey of mentoring underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams in Super 30.
Vikrant Massey stars in, 12th Fail a story of resilience, where an IPS officer returns to school to pursue his dreams despite challenges.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi depict the journey of friendship, self-discovery, and living in the moment.
Farhan Akhtar portrays the journey of Milkha Singh, the Flying Sikh', from homelessness to becoming India's top athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Mimi, Kriti Sanon shines in a story about surrogacy, highlighting societal pressures and women's agency over their bodies.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar lead in Badhaai Do showcasing the challenges of societal norms and sexual orientation.
Priyanka Chopra depicts the life of boxer MC Mary Kom, showcasing her struggles and achievements in the movie Mary Kom.
Thappad is a Taapsee Pannu starrer which advocates for women's rights, portraying a woman who takes a stand against domestic violence.
