Before Srikanth, 9 top-rated movies to inspire and motivate you

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

Srikanth follows the story of Srikanth, a blind man who overcomes his disability, the founder of Bollant industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Mangal has a star-studded cast led by Akshay Kumar portrays the success of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan portrays mathematician Anand Kumar's journey of mentoring underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams in Super 30.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey stars in, 12th Fail a story of resilience, where an IPS officer returns to school to pursue his dreams despite challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi depict the journey of friendship, self-discovery, and living in the moment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar portrays the journey of Milkha Singh, the Flying Sikh', from homelessness to becoming India's top athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mimi, Kriti Sanon shines in a story about surrogacy, highlighting societal pressures and women's agency over their bodies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar lead in Badhaai Do showcasing the challenges of societal norms and sexual orientation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra depicts the life of boxer MC Mary Kom, showcasing her struggles and achievements in the movie Mary Kom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thappad is a Taapsee Pannu starrer which advocates for women's rights, portraying a woman who takes a stand against domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shaitaan and more: Best of R Madhavan to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More