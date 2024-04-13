Before Srikanth, Top 8 movies with protagonists with disability

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

Srikanth is an upcoming movie featuring Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a blind entrepreneur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khamoshi: The Musical features Nana Patekar as a deaf and mute man and Manisha Koirala as his daughter who aspires to be a singer.

Black by Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Rani Mukerji as a blind and deaf woman and Amitabh Bachchan as her teacher.

My Name Is Khan features Shah Rukh Khan as a man with Asperger's syndrome.

Barfi! stars Ranbir Kapoor as a cheerful and hearing-impaired young man and Priyanka Chopra as an autistic woman.

Guzaarish, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features Hrithik Roshan as a quadriplegic magician who files a petition for euthanasia.

Margarita with a Straw stars Kalki Koechlin as a young woman with cerebral palsy.

Paa features Amitabh Bachchan as a child with progeria, a rare genetic disorder that accelerates aging.

Iqbal stars Shreyas Talpade as a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer.

