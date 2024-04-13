Before Srikanth, Top 8 movies with protagonists with disability
Nishant
| Apr 13, 2024
Srikanth is an upcoming movie featuring Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a blind entrepreneur.
Khamoshi: The Musical features Nana Patekar as a deaf and mute man and Manisha Koirala as his daughter who aspires to be a singer.
Black by Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Rani Mukerji as a blind and deaf woman and Amitabh Bachchan as her teacher.
My Name Is Khan features Shah Rukh Khan as a man with Asperger's syndrome.
Barfi! stars Ranbir Kapoor as a cheerful and hearing-impaired young man and Priyanka Chopra as an autistic woman.
Guzaarish, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features Hrithik Roshan as a quadriplegic magician who files a petition for euthanasia.
Margarita with a Straw stars Kalki Koechlin as a young woman with cerebral palsy.
Paa features Amitabh Bachchan as a child with progeria, a rare genetic disorder that accelerates aging.
Iqbal stars Shreyas Talpade as a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer.
