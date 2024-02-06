Before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Top 10 Shahid Kapoor box office hits
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be the latest release of Shahid Kapoor on 9th February and is expected to perform well at Box Office.
Here, we take at top 10 highest earning Shahid Kapoor movies at the Box Office.
Padmaavat was his biggest hit which made more than 300 crores on the Box Office.
The role of Kabir as played by him in the movie Kabir Singh was iconic. The movie made almost 280 crores.
R… Rajkumar, his third most profitable movie made 66 crores at the Box Office.
Udta Punjab made a notable impact on the industry, making 60 crores.
His performance in the critically acclaimed movie Haider was much appreciated as the movie made around 56 crores.
Starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Shaandaar collected 43 crores.
Action thriller movie, Kaminey made 41 crores in net collection.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu fell a little below average with only 37 crores.
2013 release Phata Poster Nikhla Hero did decent in theatres making 36 crores.
Meanwhile, Badmaash Company was able to collect 35 crores.
