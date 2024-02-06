Before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Top 10 Shahid Kapoor box office hits

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be the latest release of Shahid Kapoor on 9th February and is expected to perform well at Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here, we take at top 10 highest earning Shahid Kapoor movies at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padmaavat was his biggest hit which made more than 300 crores on the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The role of Kabir as played by him in the movie Kabir Singh was iconic. The movie made almost 280 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R… Rajkumar, his third most profitable movie made 66 crores at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udta Punjab made a notable impact on the industry, making 60 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His performance in the critically acclaimed movie Haider was much appreciated as the movie made around 56 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Shaandaar collected 43 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action thriller movie, Kaminey made 41 crores in net collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Batti Gul Meter Chalu fell a little below average with only 37 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2013 release Phata Poster Nikhla Hero did decent in theatres making 36 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, Badmaash Company was able to collect 35 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lata Mangeshkar's Top 10 songs that are forever etched on our memory

 

 Find Out More