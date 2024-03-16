Before The Crew, Top 10 movies with multiple leads that set box office on fire
The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon is releasing on March 29.
There are high hopes from this multi-starrer film. Until The Crew, watch these films with multiple leads on OTT that were also box office hits..
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum is a family drama with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and more. It is on Netflix. It made 136 cr back then.
Dil Dhadakne Do is on Netflix. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's movie teaches many life lessons and was a BO hit. .
Rang De Basanti on Netflix has a stellar starcast of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan and many more. It is a must watch film.
Yuva movie has Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and many more. It is about three men whose life get entangled due to situation.
Dil Chahta Hai on Netflix is again about three friends and they navigate through life through different approaches.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix is all about friendship and living life to the fullest as YOLO. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar.
Student of the Year launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra into Bollywood. The film is about a race to become the best student. It is on Netflix.
Dishoom on JioCinema has John Abraham and Varun Dhawan in the lead. It is an action film packed with comedy.
Golmaal series has always been multi-starrer. The second instalment that also stars Kareena Kapoor along with Ajay Devgn and others is on Zee5.
3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is all about college life. It stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.
