Before The Sabarmati Report, Top 9 movies based on true incidents

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

The Sabarmati Report is an upcoming Hindi drama revolving around the true events that took place at Sabarmati Express on 27th February 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Bhagat Singh tells the story of Bhagat Singh, a young Indian revolutionary who fought for India's independence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid is a biographical drama chronicles the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who fought for justice for the underprivileged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airlift, a historical drama depicts the real-life evacuation of over 170,000 Indians from Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion of 1990.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neerja is a biographical thriller tells the story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers on a hijacked flight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Attacks of 26/11 is a docudrama that recounts the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Catch Me If You Can is a thrilling cat-and-mouse game that unfolds as the FBI hunts for a young con artist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Wolf of Wall Street, a tale of excess and greed follows a stockbroker whose opulent lifestyle is fueled by corruption on Wall Street.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hidden Figures is the untold story of three African-American women mathematicians who played a pivotal role in NASA's space missions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Manjummel Boys and more Top 10 South Indian films on OTT that make for an interesting watch

 

 Find Out More