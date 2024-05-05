Before The Sabarmati Report, Top 9 movies based on true incidents
Nishant
| May 05, 2024
The Sabarmati Report is an upcoming Hindi drama revolving around the true events that took place at Sabarmati Express on 27th February 2022.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh tells the story of Bhagat Singh, a young Indian revolutionary who fought for India's independence.
Shahid is a biographical drama chronicles the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who fought for justice for the underprivileged.
Airlift, a historical drama depicts the real-life evacuation of over 170,000 Indians from Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion of 1990.
Neerja is a biographical thriller tells the story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers on a hijacked flight.
The Attacks of 26/11 is a docudrama that recounts the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.
Catch Me If You Can is a thrilling cat-and-mouse game that unfolds as the FBI hunts for a young con artist.
The Wolf of Wall Street, a tale of excess and greed follows a stockbroker whose opulent lifestyle is fueled by corruption on Wall Street.
Hidden Figures is the untold story of three African-American women mathematicians who played a pivotal role in NASA's space missions.
