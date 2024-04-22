Before Turbo, Top 10 highest-rated works of Mammootty

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Turbo is an upcoming action comedy movie starring Mammootty that is expected to release on June 13.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a biographical drama chronicling the life of B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution with a rating of 8.9.

Released in 1987, Thaniyavartanam explores the story of a school teacher ostracized by society due to his family's history, with a rating of 8.9.

The 2018 film Peranbu with an 8.7 rating tackles the challenges faced by a single father raising his daughter with cerebral palsy.

A Northern Story of Valor offers a unique perspective on a legendary warriors' fight, the movie had a rating of 8.7.

Thalapathi is an action, crime, and drama film with an 8.5 rating that follows an orphan raised in a slum navigating loyalty and the criminal underworld.

Vatsalyam is a drama depicting the sacrifices a farmer makes for his brother's education with 8.4 rating.

Released in 1991, Amaram tells the story of an uneducated fisherman who dreams of his daughter becoming a doctor, also with an 8.4 rating.

Pranchiyettan and the Saint is a comedy-drama about a businessman seeking redemption with the guidance of an imaginary saint. IMDb rating 8.3.

Exploring the joys and hardships of Malayali life in the Gulf, Pathemari has a rating of 8.3.

Vidheyan is a drama with 8.2 rating that explores the moral conflict of a loyal servant working for a ruthless master.

