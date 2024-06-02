Before Ullozhukku, Top 9 South Indian movies featuring female leads

Ullozhukku is an upcoming Malayalam movie featuring female superstars like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi in pivotal roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahanati is a biographical film about the life of legendary actress Savitri, exploring her rise to fame, personal struggles, and tragic downfall.

Arundhati follows a woman who must confront a malevolent spirit from her ancestral past to save her family and village from doom.

Rudramadevi is a historical drama about Queen Rudramadevi, depicting her reign, battles, and efforts to protect her kingdom.

Bhaagamathie follows an imprisoned IAS officer is interrogated in a haunted house, where she confronts supernatural forces and political conspiracies.

Kolamaavu Kokila is the story of a young woman who turns to drug smuggling to save her mother from cancer.

Maya is a horror thriller about a single mother who gets entangled in a mysterious and terrifying series of events linked to a haunted forest.

Uyare is the inspiring story of an acid attack survivor who pursues her dream of becoming a pilot despite her physical and emotional scars.

U Turn revolves around a young journalist investigating traffic rule violations at a flyover who becomes the prime suspect in a series of mysterious deaths.

Thalaivi is a biographical drama on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, tracing her journey from a successful actress to a powerful and controversial political leader.

