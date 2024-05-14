Before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on OTT, Top 10 movies that are perfect summer watch with family

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2024

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a couple who decides to stay away from their family and use PMAY to get it, streaming on Jio Cinema.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh play characters from different backgrounds who find love amidst family drama. On Prime Video.

Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic comedy featuring unexpected connections and wedding drama. On Netflix.

Deepika Padukone stars as Piku, a woman struggling to care for her elderly father while navigating personal conflicts and daily life. On Sony Liv.

Dear Zindagi follows Alia Bhatt portrays Kaira, a cinematographer seeking therapy to overcome personal and professional challenges. On Netflix.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi revolves around Shah Rukh Khan portrays a shy man who finds love in unexpected circumstances. On Prime Video.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's characters embark on a journey of self-discovery and love in Jab We Met. On Prime Video.

Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi navigates love and loss across decades in this heartwarming tale. On Netflix.

Chupke Chupke is a comedy of errors that unfolds as a professor and his wife play pranks on unsuspecting victims. On Prime Video.

Dil Chahta Hai sees Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna portray friends navigating love, career, and adulthood after college. On Netflix.

