Best director - actor combos that are loved in Tollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2024
The much-awaited joint venture between Superstar Mahesh Babu and visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli is likely to be the most anticipated movie in his filmography.
All the chatter these days is about the film that has been tentatively named SSMB29.
After teasing their potential partnership on a project shortly on the social networking platform X (previously Twitter), Allu Arjun and Atlee created quite the stir last year.
In addition, the film is scheduled to begin production in October 2024 and is a full-fledged action comedy.
In Indian cinema, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now a highly sought-after director.
The filmmaker and Saaho star Prabhas are reportedly planning their next project together—a police action film.
Preparing to captivate audiences on large screens once more, Jr. NTR is working with KGF director Prashanth Neel on their next film, which is rumored to be named NTRNEEL.
Apart from the next Prashanth Neel film, Jr. NTR's action film Devara, which is helmed by Koratala Siva, is also expected to cause a stir on large screens.
