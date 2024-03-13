Best of 90’s classic Hindi movies that are still just as good

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge follows Raj and Simran’s love story while challenging family traditions.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, a family drama with secret love blossoming amidst relatives.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam follows a woman torn between two loves, navigating her emotions.

Aashiqui, a blockbuster romance fuelled by exceptional music and heartfelt moments.

Raja Hindustani was a captivating tale of love crossing societal barriers, still loved by the fans.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a classic journey of a lovable loser's journey to win over the girl he loves.

Lamhe was Yash Chopra’s unreciprocated love that led to a new romance, defying societal norms.

Dil To Pagal Hai is another passionate romance story featuring a love triangle in the world of dance.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a tale of friendship evolving into love, with memorable moments.

Rangeela revolves around unspoken love amidst aspirations in the Bollywood industry.

