Best of 90’s classic Hindi movies that are still just as good
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge follows Raj and Simran’s love story while challenging family traditions.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, a family drama with secret love blossoming amidst relatives.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam follows a woman torn between two loves, navigating her emotions.
Aashiqui, a blockbuster romance fuelled by exceptional music and heartfelt moments.
Raja Hindustani was a captivating tale of love crossing societal barriers, still loved by the fans.
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a classic journey of a lovable loser's journey to win over the girl he loves.
Lamhe was Yash Chopra’s unreciprocated love that led to a new romance, defying societal norms.
Dil To Pagal Hai is another passionate romance story featuring a love triangle in the world of dance.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a tale of friendship evolving into love, with memorable moments.
Rangeela revolves around unspoken love amidst aspirations in the Bollywood industry.
