Best of South Indian horror comedy movies streaming online
Kanchana revolves around a man with a fear of ghosts is possessed by the spirit of a vengeful transgender woman.
Prem Katha Chitram follows a group of friends intending to commit suicide in a secluded farmhouse encounter a ghost.
Aranmanai, a family returning to their ancestral palace to sell it discovers the place is haunted.
Darling is the story of friends who take a heartbroken companion to a remote house to lift his spirits, only to find the place haunted by a benign ghost.
Anando Brahma, a twist on the usual horror narrative where ghosts living in a haunted house are more afraid of humans.
Shivalinga, a detective’s investigation into a murder becomes complicated when his wife is possessed by the victim's spirit.
Devi revolves around a simple housewife who becomes possessed by the spirit of a deceased actress, leading to humorous situations.
The protagonist's life is turned upside down when his ex-girlfriend’s ghost returns to haunt him, disrupting his new relationship in Arjunan Kadhali.
Raj Mahal 3 characters who experience supernatural activities upon arriving at an ancestral palace.
