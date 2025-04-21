Top 10 Mahira Khan Pakistani shows and films that prove she is a flawless actor
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 21, 2025
Humsafar: The popular drama series, featuring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, revolves around Khirad and Ashar as they navigate their marital challenges
7 Din Mohabbat In: This rom-com film is sure to take you on a ride when a young man meets a jinn and falls in love with her in the bustling streets of Karachi
Raees: The popular film featuring Mahira Khan and Shahrukh Khan sees the couple navigate extraordinary circumstances while trying to keep their lives intact
Verna: In a gripping courtroom drama, Verna and her husband seek retribution and justice after she is raped by powerful individuals
Superstar: A talented theater star who falls in love with an accomplished actor must encounter difficulties that come with fame and luxury
Hum Kahan Sachay Thay: This drama is about Mehreen, who moves in with her wicked grandmother after her father passes away and is mistreated by her cousins, Mashal and Aswad
Bin Roye: This film takes you on an emotional rollercoaster when Saba finds out that Irtaza, her love interest, has married her sister Saman
Neeyat: A classic love triangle story about Aaila, Sikandar, and Iqbal, this drama series is sure to keep you hooked on your screen
Sadqay Tumhare: The charming rural love story of Rukhsana and Khalil might be doomed because of an indiscretion from decades ago
Sheher-E-Zaat: This is the story of a young woman, Falak, who moves towards spiritual fulfilment after losing herself to worldly pursuits
