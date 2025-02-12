Best Performances By Megastar Chiranjeevi
Tap to see, amazing movies by the megastar Cheranjeevi!
Vidhi
| Feb 12, 2025
Chiranjeevi is known for his work in Telugu cinema. Here are some of his best performances that left everyone in awe.
In Svyumkushi, Chiranjeevi authentically portrayed the dowry system with a touch of humor.
Mava Voori Pandavulu was his second film, he played one of the lead characters and depicted a young man in the movie, inspired by Mahabharata.
47 Rojulu the actor performed excellently, playing a conniving husband Sukhbala.
Subhalekha (1982), the movie follows a waiter who questions the norms of dowry, led to a massive success.
In Indra, the actor played the role of a normative hero, who brings peace between two families fighting over water scarcity.
Muta Meshtri, a blend of action and drama, the movie follows the bad repercussions of politics over society. One of the best roles by Chiranjeevi!
Vijetha, Chiranjeevi’s mindblowing role as a football player, won him the Filmfare Actor of the Year.
Chiranjeevi’s amazing performance in Sneham Kosam fetched him Filmfare Best Actor (Telegu).
Aapadbandhavudu was a blockbuster hit, hence won many awards for the brilliant portal by Chiranjeevi.
Rudra Veena depicts a classical singer who believes in changing societal norms through his music.
