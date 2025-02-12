Best Performances By Megastar Chiranjeevi

Tap to see, amazing movies by the megastar Cheranjeevi!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2025

Chiranjeevi is known for his work in Telugu cinema. Here are some of his best performances that left everyone in awe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Svyumkushi, Chiranjeevi authentically portrayed the dowry system with a touch of humor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mava Voori Pandavulu was his second film, he played one of the lead characters and depicted a young man in the movie, inspired by Mahabharata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

47 Rojulu the actor performed excellently, playing a conniving husband Sukhbala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Subhalekha (1982), the movie follows a waiter who questions the norms of dowry, led to a massive success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Indra, the actor played the role of a normative hero, who brings peace between two families fighting over water scarcity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Muta Meshtri, a blend of action and drama, the movie follows the bad repercussions of politics over society. One of the best roles by Chiranjeevi!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijetha, Chiranjeevi’s mindblowing role as a football player, won him the Filmfare Actor of the Year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi’s amazing performance in Sneham Kosam fetched him Filmfare Best Actor (Telegu).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aapadbandhavudu was a blockbuster hit, hence won many awards for the brilliant portal by Chiranjeevi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra Veena depicts a classical singer who believes in changing societal norms through his music.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mouni Roy's TOP 10 looks that prove she is a style icon

 

 Find Out More