Beyond Kantara and KGF, Best of Kannada movies to stream online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Lucia follows an insomniac starts taking a special pill that allows him to dream the life of a movie star, blurring the lines between dreams and reality, on Prime Video
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ulidavaru Kandanthe is about a murder in a coastal village told from different perspectives. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U-Turn is the story of a journalist who investigates mysterious deaths linked to traffic rule violations at a Bangalore flyover. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangitaranga, a thriller set in coastal Karnataka involving a novelist and a journalist caught in strange events. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kirik Party, an oming-of-age story of engineering students over four years of college life. On Netflix
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thithi, three generations of men in a rural village deal with the death of their 101-year-old patriarch. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bell Bottom, a detective in the 1980s embarks on his first big case involving a series of thefts. On Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mufti is the story of an undercover cop infiltrates the criminal underworld to take down a notorious gangster. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dia, a shy and introverted girl navigates her feelings and relationships in a touching love story on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Furiosa to Dune: Top 8 adventurous films on OTT shot in the desert
Find Out More