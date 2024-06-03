Beyond Kantara and KGF, Best of Kannada movies to stream online

Lucia follows an insomniac starts taking a special pill that allows him to dream the life of a movie star, blurring the lines between dreams and reality, on Prime Video

Ulidavaru Kandanthe is about a murder in a coastal village told from different perspectives. On YouTube.

U-Turn is the story of a journalist who investigates mysterious deaths linked to traffic rule violations at a Bangalore flyover. On Netflix.

Rangitaranga, a thriller set in coastal Karnataka involving a novelist and a journalist caught in strange events. On Prime Video.

Kirik Party, an oming-of-age story of engineering students over four years of college life. On Netflix

Thithi, three generations of men in a rural village deal with the death of their 101-year-old patriarch. On Netflix.

Bell Bottom, a detective in the 1980s embarks on his first big case involving a series of thefts. On Amazon Prime Video.

Mufti is the story of an undercover cop infiltrates the criminal underworld to take down a notorious gangster. On Zee5.

Dia, a shy and introverted girl navigates her feelings and relationships in a touching love story on Prime Video.

