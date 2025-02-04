Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Hera Pheri; Top 10 Bollywood movies that are remake of South Indian films
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 04, 2025
Films from Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Ghajini and Hera Pheri are the remakes of popular South Indian films and have gained massive popularity and ruled box office for a long time.
Singham features Ajay Devgan as the lead is the remake of 2010 released Tamil film Suriya
Ready is a thriller comedy film released in 2011 is a remake of Telugu film with the same name.
Housefull 2 is an adventure comedy film released in 2012 is a remake of 2003 released Tamil film Banda Paramasivam.
Ghajini proved to be a blockbuster at box office and is a remake of Tamil film with the same name.
Bodyguard released in 2011 starring Salman Khan is a remake of 2010 released Malayalam film of the same name.
Wanted is the action thriller film that stars Salman Khan is a remake of Telugu film Pokiri.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror comedy film released in 2007. It is the remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.
Hera Pheri is an adventure comedy film released in 2000. It is a remake of 1989 released film Ramji Rao Speaking.
Baaghi 2 is an action thriller film released in 2018. It is the remake of Telugu film Kshanam.
Rowdy Rathore released in 2012 is a remake of Telugu film Vikramarkudu.
