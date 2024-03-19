Bobby Deol to Yash: Fees of Top 9 Bollywood villains that will leave you in shock
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
According to reports, Yash will be the villain in Nitesh Towari's Ramayana and he has charged about 150 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki will see Kamal Hasan as the villain who might have charged around 30 crores as his fee.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Vijay Sethupati was given a fee of 21 crores in Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh has also charged around 13 crores for playing Khilji in Padmavat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush charged roughly about 10 crores for his role of Ravana.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3's villain Emraan Hashmi also charged an amount of 10 crores for his role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt was seen in KGF 2 and most probably he has charged around 8-9 crores for his role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol in Animal was amazing and for his acting, he has charged roughly between 4-5 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In earlier days there was no accounting done in crores. But Pran used to be the actor who got a higher fee as a villain as compared to the hero.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 nail biting Malayalam thrillers to stream on OTT platforms
Find Out More