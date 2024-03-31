Bollywood actors who used their real names in their films
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
The dog in the movie Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is named Johnny, which is also Johnny Lever's name in the film.
Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya stars Bobby Deol as Bobby.
Rani is the name of Rani Mukherjee in "Badal".
The character played by Abhishek Bachchan in Bol Bachchan is similarly named Abhishek.
The character Rani Mukherjee in Hello Brother goes by Rani.
Phool Aur Kaante stars Ajay Devgn as Ajay.
Aditya Roy Kapur’s name in Ok Jaanu is Adi which is what some of the people call Aditya as a nickname.
Sunny refers to Sunny Deol in Betaab.
