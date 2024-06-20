Bollywood actors with more than 100 films
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 20, 2024
Amrish Puri has been in over 450 films, with roles he will never forget.
Shakti Kapoor has acted in more than 700 films, which is quite a feat.
Over 350 film masterpieces are part of Om Puri's storied career.
Mithun Chakraborty has appeared in more than 300 motion pictures.
The lasting influence of Lalita Pawar can be seen in over 750 films.
More than 300 films feature the diverse performances of Kader Khan.
Over 300 films feature the comic genius of Johnny Lever.
Aruna Irani has captured the attention of viewers in more than 500 motion pictures.
