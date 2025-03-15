Bollywood’s TOP 10 films on friendship
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 15, 2025
Here are must watch friendship tale Bollywood films.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about a bachelor's trip that turns into life changing journey.
Dil Chahta Hai revolves around inseparable friendship, love and heartbreak.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai explores a classic friends to lovers trope.
Sholay portrays unbreakable bond between Jai and Veeru with humor and loyalty.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about friendship, love and dreams intervene as Bunny and Naina reconnects.
Rang De Basanti is classic film on friendship and justice.
Fukrey is humor story about a group of friends chasing their dreams.
3 Idiots centres three college friends prove their friendship beyond success.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa is heartwarming love story of two best friends.
