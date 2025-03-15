Bollywood’s TOP 10 films on friendship

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2025

Here are must watch friendship tale Bollywood films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is about a bachelor's trip that turns into life changing journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai revolves around inseparable friendship, love and heartbreak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai explores a classic friends to lovers trope.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay portrays unbreakable bond between Jai and Veeru with humor and loyalty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is about friendship, love and dreams intervene as Bunny and Naina reconnects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti is classic film on friendship and justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey is humor story about a group of friends chasing their dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots centres three college friends prove their friendship beyond success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa is heartwarming love story of two best friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Bollywood-inspired sharara sets to rock this Eid

 

 Find Out More