Box Office 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing South Indian movies of 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 07, 2024
Dystopian sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD has become the highest grossing South movie of 2024 with a worldwide gross of ₹700.2 crores.
Set in the mythical Anjanadri, Hanu Man was the unexpected top grosser before Kalki with a worldwide gross of ₹295.8 crores.
Manjummel Boys follows the misadventure of group of friends, the Malayalam movie grossed ₹239.6 crores.
Mahesh Babu’s long-awaited comeback movie Guntur Kaaram made ₹170.3 crores at Box Ofiice
The Goat Life following Najeeb Muhammad's harrowing experience as a migrant worker, the movie made ₹156.8 crores.
Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is another Malayalam addition to the list which made ₹154.1 crores at the Worldwide Box Office.
Premalu revolves around a comedic love triangle that made ₹136.8 crores at the Box Office,
Tillu Square entered the 100 crore club as well making ₹126.3 crores.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4 made a worldwide Gross of ₹100.3 crores.
After its release, the sci-fi movie Ayalaan made a worldwide gross of ₹79.2 crores.
