Bramayugam and other Top 10 Malayalam horror movies that provided fans with a bone-chilling experience
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Bramayugam starring Mammootty has recently released. The Malayalam-horror drama has received critical acclaim.
It has also received 8.6 rating on IMDb. It provides audience with a black and white experience.
The Priest is a story of a Father of a Church who joins hands with police to investigate mysterious case of suicides. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Ezra has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The story revolves around a couple who witness paranormal activities after purchasing an antique box.
Kumari released in 2022 and is on Netflix. It is a horror mystery revolving around a woman who lands up in a cursed land after marriage.
Bhoothakaalam on SonyLiv is spooky and how. It is about a mother and son who experience stranger events after the death of a family member.
Neelavelicham is the story of a man who lives in a haunted mansion where a young woman died by suicide.
Cold Case has an IPS officer and a journalist investing a paranormal murder case.
Movie 9 starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and others released in 2019. It is a science fiction horror about a comet passing through Earth leading to crisis.
One of the best Malayalam horror movies is Bhargavi Nilayam that released in 1964. Watch it on YouTube for a spooky time.
Romancham is a horror comedy but it will definitely leave you pretty spooked. The movie on Disney+Hotstar is about a group of friends using Ouija board.
