Cannes 2024: Top 7 Indian movies that will stream at the film festival
Nishant
| May 13, 2024
All We Imagine as Light marks a historic moment for Indian cinema by competing for the Palme d'Or, the first Indian film in 30 years to do so.
Santosh by Sandhya Suri explores grief and human relationships in the Un Certain Regard category.
Sister Midnight by Karan Kandhari is selected for the Director's Fortnight, promising a unique cinematic journey.
In Retreat by Maisam Ali, in the ACID section, delves into themes of belonging and home.
The Shameless directed by Konstantin Bojanov, though Bulgarian, was shot in India, exploring the story of an Indian sex worker.
The restored version of Shyam Benegal's Mantha from 1976 will also premiere, celebrating India's White Revolution.
Sunflowers Were The First to Know, a short film, competes in La Cinef, depicting the chaos caused by an elderly woman stealing a village's rooster.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari will attend the Cannes Film Festival as ambassadors for L'Oreal.
Sobhita Dhulipala will also attend, representing an ice cream brand.
The Cannes Film Festival starts on 14th May and will end on 25th May 2024.
