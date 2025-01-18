From Carter to Sunflower and more, top 10 korean thrillers that will keep you on the edge
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2025
Fill with psychological suspense, gritty realism and shocking plot twists, Korean thrillers are worth watching and also makes your heart-pumping. Here are some of the Korean thrillers that will keep you on the edge.
Carter- An action thriller film directed by Jung Byung-gil follows a man who is on a dangerous mission but wakes up with no memories. When tries to find out who he was.
Confession- In this psychological thriller film, starring Takako Matsu, the plot focuses on a junior high-school teacher who's trying to solve the death of her daughter under mysterious circumstances.
The Villainess- Directed by Jung Byung-gil, the story centres on Sook-hee who sets out on a rampage of vengeful killings to escape her past and earn freedom.
The Wailing- A village's residents suffer from an enigmatic epidemic when an outsider arrives. To save his ailing daughter, a police officer then attempts to unravel the mystery surrounding the outbreak.
I Saw the Devil- The story centers on NIS agent Kim Soo-hyun, who embarks on a quest for vengeance when his fiancée gets brutally murdered by psychopathic serial killer Jang Kyung-chu.
The Man from Nowhere- In neo-noir action-thriller film, it is about a mysterious man embarking on a bloody rampage when the only person who seems to understand him is kidnapped.
No Mercy- This thriller film is about a forensic pathologist who is about to retire and spend some time with his daughter. Things changed when his daughter was kidnapped.
Oldboy- A loose adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name follows Oh Dae-su who is imprisoned in a cell for 15 years without knowing the reason. When he is released he seeks revenge.
Sunflower- The plot revolves around an ex-con who leaves all his past behind and tries to start a new life with his new family. In doing so, he faces threats from his past.
Mother- The film directed by Bong Joon-ho centres on a mother who, after her intellectually disabled son is accused of the murder of a young girl, she puts the matter in her own hands.
