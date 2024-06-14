Chandu Champion and 10 other Hindi movies that will fill you with motivation and inspiration

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

As Chandu Champion releases on the big screens, we take a look at some of the similar motivational Hindi movies.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, from orphaned refugee to national hero, Milkha Singh's story is highly inspirational.

Gully Boy is the story of a young man from the slums uses rap music to achieve his dreams.

Mary Kom, a biographical drama showcasing the unwavering determination of India's boxing champion, Mary Kom.

Panga, a mother rediscovers her passion for Kabaddi and challenges age stereotypes to chase her dreams.

Super 30 highlights the power of education and one man's mission to empower underprivileged students.

Thappad is a powerful social commentary against domestic violence, urging women to stand up for themselves.

Mimi is an exploration of surrogacy, societal pressures, and a woman's journey of unexpected motherhood.

Mission Mangal is a heartwarming true story celebrating India's successful Mars Orbiter Mission and the triumph of teamwork.

12th Fail is the inspiring story of an older man's courage and determination to pursue his dreams of becoming a civil servant.

Shershaah, a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil war hero who exemplifies patriotism and courage.

