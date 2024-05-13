Chandu Champion and other Top 10 upcoming Hindi films that can revive Bollywood
Nishant
May 13, 2024
Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion is set to release on June 19th.
Singham Again will be one of the biggest releases of the year in the industry featuring a star-studded cast.
Alia Bhatt’s solo starrer movie Jigra will release later this year, on September 27th.
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is another much-awaited release of the year, releasing on August 30.
Vicky Kaushal’s biopic movie Chhava starring Rashmika Mandanna will also release this year.
Aamir Khan plans to release this movie titled, Sitaare Zameen Par this year, later in December.
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer could also surprise the fans, releasing on 12th July 2024.
Vicky Kaushal will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the movie Bad Newz.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr. and Mrs. Mahi will be released at the end of this month on 31st May.
Another horror comedy movie releasing this will is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 featuring Kartik Aaryan.
