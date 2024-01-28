Check out the director with the most consecutive hits in a row
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Rohit Shetty has undoubtedly taken us on a ride with his movie series including a bit of both comedy and action with 11 hit movies in a row.
Starting with, Golmaal Returns with double the fun, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and the gang return for another riotous adventure.
All the Best: Fun Begins brought Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar together in this bromance full of laughs.
Golmaal 3 was the third part of this hit comedy movie with the star cast coming back together to deliver another blockbuster.
Ajay Devgn unleashed his righteous fury as Singham, taking on a corrupt politician in this action thriller.
Bol Bachchan was another one of the many collaborations between Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty alongside Abhishek Bachchan this time.
Shah Rukh Khan takes a comedic train ride down South, alongside Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express.
Ajay Devgn's iconic cop Singham roared back in Singham Returns taking on corruption and injustice yet again.
Dilwale saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited in this action-packed love story, with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon adding a refreshing twist.
Golmaal Again saw comedy collide with horror as Gopal returns to bring chaos.
Simmba, Ranveer Singh featured in this cop drama, tackling corruption and delivering justice.
The most recent addition, Sooryavanshi saw Akshay Kumar join the cop universe as Sooryavanshi, teaming up with Singham and Simmba.
We will see Singham Again released this year, which will see even more celebs come together for this action movie.
