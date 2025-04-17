Chiyaan Vikram turns 59: TOP 10 films that prove he is the most versatile actor
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2025
Here's a list of Chiyaan Vikram's stunning performances
I: A bodybuilder's romance with a supermodel turns tragic when rivals disfigure him. Seeking revenge, he becomes 'I'
Cobra: a mathematician assassin, known as Cobra, uses his genius to execute murders, while an Interpol officer tries to catch him
Thangalaan: A tribal leader in 1850s Kolar Gold Fields leads his people’s revolt against British oppression and the quest for gold
David: Three men named David, in different cities and eras, face life-changing choices that intertwine their fate, love, and identity
Aparcihit: Ambi, a lawyer with multiple personalities becomes a vigilante to fight corruption and injustice in society, risking everything
Veera Dhara Sooran: Former gangster Kaali is forced back into violence to protect his family during a deadly temple festival night in Maduraigangster Kaali is forced back into violence to protect his family during a deadly temple festival night in Madurai
Saamy Square: Aarusaamy’s son Ram becomes a cop and returns to Tirunelveli to avenge his parents who were ruthlessly murdered by the Pichai brothers
Ponniyin Selvan Series: Amidst the Chola dynasty's power struggles, crown prince Aditha Karikalan and his siblings face threats, romance, battles and conspiracies
Mahaan: A principled teacher turns liquor baron, facing off against his own son, a cop determined to end his criminal empire
Thaandavam: A blind RAW with echolocation skills embarks on a deadly mission in London, seeking vengeance for his wife
