Cinema Lovers Day: Pushpa 2-Reloaded Version to Emergency and Azaad; films whose tickets will be priced at Rs 99 for Friday

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2025

January 17, Friday is celebrated as ‘Cinema Lovers Day.’ On this day this year, the cine-lovers will be gifted with movie tickets priced at Rs 99 each.

Let us look at the list of movies that will entertain its audience with the ticket price of Rs 99.

Pushpa 2-The Rule Reloaded Version: The revamped version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will hit theatres at a discounted price.

Emergency: The queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to announce her upcoming film Emergency is set to release on January 17 at Rs 99.

Azaad: The debut film of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani will hit theatres on January 17 at 99.

Wolf Man: This Hollywood film may also use the benefits of the offer.

A Real Pain: This possible Oscar contender is also in the line to may reduce the ticket price on Cinema Lovers Day.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: This iconic re-release of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone may also boost its collection with the Cinema Lovers Day offer.

Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai: This Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel re-released film may also benefit from discounted ticket prices.

Satya: It is good news for Manoj Bajpayee fans as they will see Bhiku Mhatre in the cinema at just Rs 99.

