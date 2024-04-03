Crew and other Top 7 performances of Tabu that prove she's a true trailblazer
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 03, 2024
Exhibiting Tabu's talent in films through pivotal parts and unforgettable performances.
Andhadhun: Tabu gives a multifaceted performance as Simi Sinha in Andhadhun. Her portrayal gives the story more mystery and intrigue.
Drishyam: In the suspenseful thriller Drishyam, Tabu makes an impression as a resolute mother and police officer who is determined to find the truth. Her performance gives the franchise more nuance.
Chandni Bar: Tabu gives a daring and captivating performance as Mumtaz in Chandni Bar, shining. Viewers are enthralled by her portrayal of a strong lady traversing the underground.
The Namesake: Tabu, as Ashima in "The Namesake," embodies bravery and resiliency.
Maachis: Tabu skillfully conveys the psychological journey of a young lady whose quest for justice has changed her.
A Suitable Boy: Tabu embraces the bold role of Saeeda Bai in the film A Suitable Boy, expertly embodying the character's depth and purity.
Cheeni Kum: Tabu makes an outstanding co-lead performance with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum. Audiences flocked to the unusual combination and adored their chemistry on screen.
