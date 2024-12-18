Crew to Laapataa Ladies: Top women-led films that ruled 2024
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 18, 2024
The year 2024 was filled with women-led films. One of them is Crew that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The hilarious heist saga is on Netflix.
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies received major critical acclaim and was also in the running for the Oscars 2025.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders served as an intense thriller with an applaud-worthy performance by diva.
Jigra movie starring Alia Bhatt in the lead deserved more attention and acclaim than it received.
Do Patti that had Kriti Sanon in dual role and Kajol as a cop served an interesting story around domestic violence that kept fans glued to the screens.
CTRL starring Ananya Panday was all about how the latest technology can be dangerous.
Savi starring Divya Khossla Kumar was all about a wife going to lengths to save her husband who is wrongly accused of murder.
Ae Watan Mere Watan had Sara Ali Khan playing Independence activist Usha Mehta,
Article 370 starred Yami Gautam in leading role. She plays the role of Zooni Haksar - a secret agent tasked to contain terrorism.
Ulajh has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The movie was about young IFS officer proving her patriotism.
