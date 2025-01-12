Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more; top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 12, 2025
Indian cinema continues to smash records globally, with some films attaining amazing success at the worldwide box office. Here are some films that have earned big money at the global box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal- Gross worldwide: Rs 2,024 crore. This sports drama, which starred Aamir Khan, became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time and was a great global success.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series, starring Allu Arjun. The film was a massive success, both in India and globally, with a gross worldwide of Rs 1,830 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion- Released in 2017, the film centres on the rivalry between siblings Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. The film's worldwide gross was RS 1,747–1,810.60 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR- Directed by SS Rajamouli, this Telugu epic action film starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan became a massive international hit with Rs 1,188–1,387 crore worldwide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF: Chapter 2- With a worldwide gross of Rs 1,187–1,250 crore, the film was a great success not only in India but also internationally.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan- With a global total of Rs 1,148.32–1,159 crore, this action-packed movie, directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki 2898 AD- The mythological science-fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin has a worldwide gross of Rs 1,042–1,200 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan- Shah Rukh Khan's fast-paced spy thriller made between Rs 1,050.30 and Rs 1,052.50 crore globally.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal- Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film's worldwide gross is Rs 917.82 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan- With global revenue of Rs 969 crore, this Salman Khan film was a critical and financial triumph.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anohana-The Flower We Saw That Day, Barakamon and more; top 10 heartwarming anime films of all time
Find Out More