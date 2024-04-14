DDLJ and Top 8 other Bollywood movies that inspired the west
| Apr 14, 2024
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, known for its iconic love story running in theaters for over 27 years.
Sholay, a classic action-adventure film revolving around two ex-convicts helping a village fight against a ruthless dacoit.
Mughal-e-Azam is a historical epic focusing on the love story between Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali.
Jab We Met portrays the transformative journey of a heartbroken man who finds purpose and love.
Dangal is a sports biopic based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, a retired wrestler who trains his daughters to become wrestling champions.
A Wednesday is a thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah about a commoner threatening to blow up a bomb in Mumbai.
Lagaan follows villagers who challenge British officials to a cricket match to avoid excessive taxes.
3 Idiots was about three students in an engineering college trying to go through the challenges and difficulties in their lives.
PK starred Aamir Khan as an alien exploring Earth and questioning religious beliefs and superstitions.
