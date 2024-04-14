DDLJ and Top 8 other Bollywood movies that inspired the west

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, known for its iconic love story running in theaters for over 27 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay, a classic action-adventure film revolving around two ex-convicts helping a village fight against a ruthless dacoit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mughal-e-Azam is a historical epic focusing on the love story between Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met portrays the transformative journey of a heartbroken man who finds purpose and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal is a sports biopic based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, a retired wrestler who trains his daughters to become wrestling champions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday is a thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah about a commoner threatening to blow up a bomb in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan follows villagers who challenge British officials to a cricket match to avoid excessive taxes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots was about three students in an engineering college trying to go through the challenges and difficulties in their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK starred Aamir Khan as an alien exploring Earth and questioning religious beliefs and superstitions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 BTS recommended movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More