Deadpool 3 to Dune 2: Top 10 upcoming Hollywood new movies to watch out for in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024
Mean Girls is a film with comedy and music. A girl who makes the mistake of falling in love with her ex-boyfriend is the central character of this movie.
Argyle, directed by Matthew Vaughn, is an action-thriller. This movie's plot centers on renowned detective novelist Eli Conway.
Superhero movie Craven the Hunter, directed by Jesse Chandor, is one releasing soon. The same-titled character from Marvel Comics serves as the inspiration for the movie.
The upcoming American superhero movie Madame Webb is based on the same-named protagonist from Marvel Comics.
The MCU films are highly anticipated by the public. The sequel to "Deadpool 2018," "Deadpool 3" is the 34th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Dune: Part Two is a follow-up movie to 2021's Dune. The film, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve, is a follow-up to the Dune Kay adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.
Tim Burton is the director of the fantasy horror comedy Beetlejuice 2.
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', directed by George Miller, is an action adventure movie. The fifth movie in the Mad Max series, it serves as a precursor to the 2015 picture "Mad Max: Fury Road".
"Joker: Foley a Dukes" is a thriller with a musical element. The movie is a follow-up to the 2019 picture "Joker."
The 2000 movie "Gladiator" has a follow-up called "Gladiator 2." The film, which is directed by Ridley Scott, will focus on Lucius, a supporting role in the first film, who was portrayed by the attractive Paul Mescal.
