Deva to Paatal Lok Season 2; movies and web shows releasing in January 2025

Pooja Darade | Jan 01, 2025

All We Imagine as Light

Payal Kapadia's much-accoladed film will release on Disney+ Hotsta on January 3, 2025.

Black Warrant

Created by Vikramaditya Motwari, the Netflix series based on Tihar Jail stars Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, and Paramvi Cheema. It will stream on January 10, 2025.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency will release in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Telugu political thriller will release in theatres on January 10, 2025.

Paatal Lok Season 2

Prime Video's one of the grittiest web shows returns on January 17, 2025. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge's power-packed action thriller will release in theatres on January 31, 2025.

Azaad

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will make their debut with Azaad. It will hit theatres on January 17, 2025.

