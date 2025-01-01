Deva to Paatal Lok Season 2; movies and web shows releasing in January 2025

Payal Kapadia's much-accoladed film will release on Disney+ Hotsta on January 3, 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Created by Vikramaditya Motwari, the Netflix series based on Tihar Jail stars Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, and Paramvi Cheema. It will stream on January 10, 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency will release in theatres on January 17, 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Telugu political thriller will release in theatres on January 10, 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prime Video's one of the grittiest web shows returns on January 17, 2025. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge's power-packed action thriller will release in theatres on January 31, 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will make their debut with Azaad. It will hit theatres on January 17, 2025.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
