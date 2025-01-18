Deva: Top 5 reasons why Shahid Kapoor's film is set to be 2025's first superhit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 18, 2025
Shahid Kapoor delivers an intense performance as a fearless cop in 'Deva', making it a must-watch for action enthusiasts.
The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's Deva is out now. His stellar performance delivers a powerful portrayal, showcasing his versatility.
‘Bhasad Macha’ is expected to be a memorable soundtrack that will resonate with the audience.
The high-octane action in trailer promises stunning choreography and intense stunts for a thrilling cinematic experience.
Roshan Andrew’s visionary direction as a master storyteller brings a fresh perspective to Bollywood with Deva.
It seems to be a unique blend of action, drama, and emotion that will keep audiences hooked.
Pre-release buzz generated by the trailer has led to immense anticipation.
With a clear box office window, Deva is poised to dominate the screens and attract massive audiences.
Releasing on 31st January, Deva enjoys two weeks without major competition at the box office.
Wide Audience Appeal is a perfect mix of mass and class entertainment.
